Alice Slavin
1943 - 2020
Alice Marie Slavin of Kansas City, Missouri, died on Monday morning, July 6, 2020, at Research Hospital after an extended illness. Alice was born January 18, 1943, in rural Scotland County. She was the daughter of Chauncey Earl and Margaret Maxine Hougland Slavin. Alice attended Hall rural school and graduated from Memphis High School in 1960. She graduated from Northeast Missouri State University (now Truman State University) with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1964. Her entire working career was in the Art department at Hallmark Cards, Inc., in Kansas City. She is survived by a sister, Wanita Fern Small (Ralph) of Downing, MO and a brother, John Charles Slavin of Brashear, MO. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews: Steven Lowell Small of Kansas City, Sherri Lynne Huntsman (Herb) of Downing, Scott Lee Small of Downing, Katherine Kenne Merritt (Sean) of Los Angeles, CA, Caroline Carr Slavin of Lawrence, KS, and Sydney Warner Slavin of Kansas City. Also surviving are several great-nieces and nephews: Ashley Lynne Ellison, of Columbia, Zachary Lowell Small of Kirksville, Travis Clay Small of San Diego, CA, Miles John and Oliver Driggs Merritt of Los Angeles, CA and one great, great niece: Elliana Fay Gonzales of Columbia. Also surviving are two step-great-nephews, Shane Huntsman, Jacksonville, MO and Sebern Huntsman (Bianca) of Lawton, OK, and one step-great-niece, Melissa Huntsman Van Cleve of Moberly, MO, and all their families. Alice was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. Her greatest love was her family and close friends. She was a lover of all animals and wildlife and supported their causes. She and friends traveled extensively worldwide and had many adventures. She was an accomplished artist and was particularly known for her watercolors. Alice was a patron of the arts and had season tickets to the Kansas City Symphony productions. She was an avid supporter of the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals and a sports fanatic overall.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to either the Presbyterian Church in Memphis or the Pleasant Hill Cemetery Association in care of Payne's.

Funeral services were held Saturday morning, July 11, 2020, at 10:30 A.M. at the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis. Officiating the service was Pastor Dee Wiley. Interment followed in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in rural Scotland County.

Pallbearers were Steve Small, Zach Small, Ralph Small, Alex Meyer, Herb Huntsman, and Freddy Gonzalez. Honorary Pallbearers were Scott Small, Sean Merritt, Karen Biggs, Linda Sickman, Betty Rozzell, Patrice Krampff, Carolyn Moody, and Pat Hutchinson.

Online condolences may be expressed to the Slavin family by logging on Payne's website at www.paynefuneralchapel.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, Missouri 63555.

Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Payne Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Payne Funeral Chapel
202 E Madison St
Memphis, MO 63555
(660) 465-7135
