Allan Dale Hills, age 70, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at Boone Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.
The son of Loyd Vernon and Elizabeth Fay (Swisher) Hills, he was born on July 20, 1949 in Washington, D.C.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Allan was united in marriage on April 1, 1972 in Kirksville, Missouri to Mickey Lynn Schmidt and she survives.
Also surviving are four children, Christina Leigh and her husband Patrick Boling of Covington, Louisiana; Shelly Lynn Hills of Kirksville, Missouri; Jonathan William Hills and his wife Amy of Kirksville, Missouri; and Lindsey Ann Hills of Kirksville, Missouri; two grandchildren, Audrey Elizabeth and Madison Faith Boling of Covington, Louisiana; two sisters, Donna and her husband Michael O'Brien of Kirksville, Missouri, and Mary Ann and her husband Ronald Buck of Ottumwa, Iowa and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Allan grew up in the Novinger, Missouri area until his family moved to Kirksville, Missouri in 1963. He graduated from Kirksville High School in 1969.
He was inducted into the United States Army April 24, 1969 and completed basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He was assigned to Company A, 2d Battalion, 4th Infantry ("Warriors") Regiment at Fort Campbell, Kentucky in July, 1969. On September 18, 1970 he was sent overseas to Germany. He was assigned to the 56th Field Artillery Brigade as a "Pershing Professional" where he defended missiles from enemy infiltration and attack until he returned to the states in 1971. He earned the Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal. He was an Expert Marksman on the M-14 rifle and M-16 machine gun. He was discharged at Fort Dix, New Jersey on April 14, 1971.
After returning home, Allan operated a printing press for the Burroughs Forms Division (later Standard Register Company) in Kirksville, Missouri until the facility closed it's doors in 2003. He worked several years for Adair Foods/Kraft-Heinz in Kirksville until his retirement in 2012.
Early in life Allan enjoyed stock car racing and hunting. He was mechanically minded and a skilled engine builder. After retirement he enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, and recreational shooting. He was a humble, Christian man who lived a good life and loved unconditionally. He knew no stranger and truly enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 with funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home. Burial will be in Park View Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Sept. 18, 2019