Allen Lee Laudwig, 60, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Boone Hospital in Columbia.
Born March 25, 1959 in Kirksville, Missouri, Allen was the son of Allen Thomas and Glenda (Stidmon) Laudwig. On August 1, 1986 in Brookfield, Missouri, Allen was united in marriage to Angela Robinson.
Allen is survived by his wife, Angie of the home; his mother, Glenda Swanson of Kirksville, MO; two sons Austin (Marta) Laudwig of Petersburg, IL, and Aric Laudwig (fiancée Alexandrea Hamlin) of Kirksville, MO; two daughters Ashley (Matt) Graham of Excelsior Springs, MO, and Alyssa (Luke) Dowell of New Franklin, MO; four sisters, Anita Coffman of Kirksville, MO, Annette (Kevin) Griffel of Kirksville, MO, Alinda Laudwig of Kirksville, MO, and Amy (Joe) Summers of Greentop, MO; four grandchildren, Madison, Emma, Cole and Aethan; three step-sisters, Dawn (Kenny) Coy of Kirksville, MO, Diane Swanson of Arizona, and Denise (John) Beale of St. Louis, MO, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his father Allen Thomas Laudwig; step-father, Bob Swanson; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Minnie Kay Robinson.
Allen graduated from Kirksville High School with the Class of 1977. At the age of sixteen, Allen began employment with Kirksville Plumbing Supply where he worked until 1986. Allen was then employed thirty-three years with Kirksville Farm & Home where he was assistant manager.
Allen also raised Hampshire Hogs and Simmental Cattle on his family farm (Laudwig Family Hamps) with his wife and children. Ten years ago they were chosen the Adair County Farm Family and in 2017 were the State Fair Swine Family. Allen was former Swine Superintendent of the NEMO Fair and member of the National Swine Registry. He was also President of Bullion Cemetery Board and attended The Crossing in Kirksville.
Allen will be remembered for being a wonderful and devoted husband, father and PaPa who was very active in following his children's sporting events and hog shows. He was also very involved in his grandchildren's activities. Allen also loved all sports, especially Missouri Tigers, St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Public visitation will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, with Deacon Burdett Wilson and Brett Winder officiating. Interment will follow the service at Bullion Cemetery, east of Kirksville.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Allen may be made to the Bullion Cemetery or to Kirksville FFA and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Nov. 14, 2019