Amy Lou McClintock Buckwalter won her long battle with Alzheimer's Disease on August 24, 2019, and is free again. Amy Lou McClintock was born on January 18, 1951, the fourth child and second daughter of Henry Shulse McClintock and Margaret (Wood) McClintock. She would eventually be the middle child of seven. Amy grew up in Monroe City Missouri, and graduated from Monroe City High School with the class of 1969. She attended Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville for two years. On February 6, 1971 she married John R. Buckwalter, and embarked on a 48 year adventure as an army wife, mother of four, and grandmother. Amy traveled the world with family in tow for almost twenty five years, making homes in Bamberg Germany, Fort Belvoir Virginia, Fort Riley Kansas, Champaign Illinois, Fort Leavenworth Kansas, Fort McCoy/Sparta Wisconsin, Fort Hood Texas, Brunssum the Netherlands, and Rolla Missouri before rejoining the civilian world. Amy and John moved to Kirksville in 1996. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother and a Girl Scout leader on both sides of the ocean. Amy worked as a trainer and volunteer coordinator for the newly formed Meramec Hospice in Rolla from 1993 until 1996, and also worked for Hospice 2000 after moving to Kirksville. Her greatest role and favorite job after moving was as mother and grandmother. Amy was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. She served as president of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 20, and as president of the First District American Legion Auxiliary. Amy was a member of the First Christian Church, Monroe City, Missouri. Amy loved music, children, art, crafts and baking. Her piano and Wilton pans have set unused for too long, as Alzheimer's took each skill one by one, leaving only her smile, until that too finally faded. Through her love of God, she is whole again.
Amy is survived by her husband John along with children Jane Elizabeth Brushwood of Richmond, Amy Christine Buckwalter, John Andrew Buckwalter and Amanda Marie Buckwalter, all of Kirksville, and grand children Ashley Hanson of St. Louis and Joshua Brushwood of Richmond. Amy is also survived by her mother, Margaret Gilbert of Shelbina, Sisters Dena (Dave) Gulick, Shelbina, Lee Anna (Wade) Hanes, Nevada, and Mary Nell Maddox of Macon; Brothers Jim McClintock of Macon, Jerry (Ann) McClintock of Lakenan, and Joe (Vivian) McClintock of St. James. She will be greeted in heaven by her father, grandparents, and dozens of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Public visitation will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 after 4:00 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville with Pastor John Davison officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, Missouri.
Memorials may be made to the Missouri American Legion Auxiliary Girls State Trust, or to the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Aug. 27, 2019