Anita Cook Bilello, 97, died Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020 at 7:25 AM. Born, April 28th, 1922 she was a native of her beloved Kirksville, Missouri and a resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 10:00 AM until service time at First United Methodist Church of Thibodaux. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the church. Private Burial to be held.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Bilello, Dr. John (Karen) Bilello, Gordon Bilello, Jeffrey (Lucy) Bilello; daughters, Garnette B. (Olen) Zeringue, Jo Ann B. Bourque, Gia B. (Keith) Domingue; grandchildren, Michael Bilello, Heather Trosclair, Heath Zeringue, Erica Bilello, Sarah Bilello, Melissa Collins, Curtis Pate, Joseph Pate, Tyler Bilello, Hailey Tran-Bilello, Jonathan Tran-Bilello, Kaylynn Tran, Jacob Neu, Jacey Neu; 12 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Anthony Bilello; parents, Don Curtis Cook and Effie Simler Cook; son in law, Cory Bourque; grandson, Matthew Pate; siblings, Lloyd Cook, Judd Cook, Roscoe Cook, Fern C. Van Sickle, Zelma C. Tomich, Josephine C. Murdoch, Alice C. Kelly.
Anita was a loving wife to her husband Joseph for 64 years, whom she met in Hollywood, California while they both worked for Lockheed Aircraft during World War II.
She worked as a secretary for several businesses in Thibodaux and was a business owner herself. She was a phenomenal seamstress making many costumes for both Mardi Gras and dance recitals. In addition to her numerous endeavors, she was an exceptional mother, wife and homemaker.
She was devoted to her church and cherished participating in church activities.
The family sincerely thanks the staff of Lafourche Home for the Aged for their compassionate care and support.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Thibodaux.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jan. 27, 2020