Anita Hopper

Anita Louise (Hutchings) Hopper, 63, of LaPlata, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.



The daughter of the late Harold and Lois (Schroeder) Hutchings Jr. she was born August 22, 1957 in St. Louis, Missouri.



Anita is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Ethin and Ashley Hopper of Cuba, MO; several brothers and sisters; and two grandchildren.



Anita has been cremated and no public service will be held.



Arrangements were taken care of by Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville.



