Anna Corrine Ruby, age 80 of La Plata, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at Boone Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.
Born March 10, 1939 in La Plata, Missouri, the daughter of Clarence and Nellie (Phillips) Barry. On September 29, 1957 in La Plata, she was united in marriage to Everett Ruby Jr. who survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Neal Ruby and wife Lola of Belton, Missouri and Barry Ruby of Blue Springs, Missouri; four grandchildren, Grant and Tyler Ruby, Cory Tripp and Robin Charles; and three great grandchildren, Frank, Evan, and Caleb Tripp.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Anna lived most all of her life in La Plata. She was a 1957 graduate of La Plata High School. She had been employed by the La Plata State Bank for 37 years. Anna was a member of the Chariton Ridge Baptist Church, west of Atlanta, Missouri, past member of the La Plata Baptist Church, the La Plata Alumni Association, and secretary of the La Plata Garden Club. Anna enjoyed playing cards, quilting, camping, fishing, cooking, and especially spending time with her family.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at the La Plata Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service starting at 1:00 p.m.
Burial will be in the La Plata Cemetery in La Plata, Missouri.
Memorials in memory of Anna Corrine Ruby may be made to Chariton Ridge Baptist Church or to the Missouri Baptist Children's Home. They may be sent to or left at Travis Funeral Chapel, 125 S. Church St., La Plata, MO 63549.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Oct. 29, 2019