Anna Ellen (Murphy) Ford, 94, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her home.



Born May 19, 1926 in Kirksville, Missouri, Anna was the daughter of Marshall Hershall and Christine Helen (Spruk) Murphy. Anna was united in marriage to William Donald "Duck" Ford who preceded her in death in 1957. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one son, Dennis Ford on November 6, 1988; one brother, Hershall "Hoot" Murphy and wife Gwen, and one sister, Naomi Ferguson and husband, Roger.



Anna is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Charles Kelly of Kirksville, MO; three grandchildren, Chris (Leise) Kelly, Cyle Kelly, and Catie (Jake) Sweet, as well as five great-grandchildren, Chloe Kelly, Conor Kelly, Elijah Sweet, Samuel Sweet, and Lucas Sweet.



Anna was employed a number of years for Hollister's in Kirksville until retiring. She enjoyed yard work, going to casino's, dancing, and roller skating. Anna could do most anything and had a passion for flipping houses to rent and sell.



Anna always told Catie that "love was service". A perfect example was when her daughter Cathy, volunteered her to distribute girl scout cookies to her troop. Anna was amazed by the boxes stacked to the ceiling. However; she willingly did this for her daughter. She also was a den mother for her son, Dennis. The met at Anna's house weekly for activities.



Anna was a devoted caregiver to her mother and was always there for her family. She loved and treasured time spent with her family and grandchildren.



A Memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville with Monsignor David Cox presiding. Interment will follow the service at Maple Hills Cemetery in Kirksville.



Family will receive friend before the memorial service on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Travis-No



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store