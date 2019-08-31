|
Anna Lambert
Anna Lambert, 76 of Kirksville passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Northeast Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Ray S. and Ruth A. (Ogle) Dixon, she was born March 30, 1943 in Kirksville, MO. On August 23, 1959 in Kirksville she was united in marriage to Carl Lambert and he preceded her in death on December 2, 2008.
Also preceding her in death were her parents.
Anna is survived by her sister, Gloria Cassady and Sam Ayers of Kirksville; one nephew, Chris Cassady of Kirksville; great niece and nephew, Katie Cassady and Garrett Herring; and a sister-in-law, Louetta of Bucklin, MO.
Anna attended Benton Grade school and Kirksville High School. She worked for Hollister's in Kirksville for 15 years until 1990 when she moved to Davie, Florida and worked for a Pharmaceutical Company for 15 years. She then worked for Spectrum Pharmaceutical in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida until she retired. Anna and Carl moved back to Kirksville in 12008.
She was a charter member of the Hamilton Street Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, flowers and cats.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 23, 2019 at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Hamilton Street Baptist Church. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Aug. 31, 2019