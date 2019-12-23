|
Annette Lynn Tillman, 57, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at Boone Hospital in Columbia.
The daughter of George "Mickey" and Sharon Ileene (Erwin) Tillman, she was born January 7, 1962 in Kirksville, Missouri.
Annette is survived by her mother, Sharon Erwin of Kirksville, MO; the love of her life, Jerry Reesman of Kirksville, MO; two sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and Jessie Pinson of Kirksville, MO, and Robert and Cassie Pinson of Lancaster, MO; six daughters and four sons-in-law, Brandi and Cory Snow and Megan Cook and Justin Coy all of LaPlata, MO, Danielle Wade and Greg Slagle of Columbia, MO, Traci and Jake Clark of Kansas City, MO, Kristi and Chris Brewer of Sedalia, MO, and Nikki and Slade Shaver of Kansas City, MO; four brothers, Johnny and Jona Gunnels of Green Castle, MO, Chris Tillman of CO, Michael Tillman of IL, and Joseph Tillman also of IL; two sisters, Sherri Tillman of Kirksville, MO, and Nicole Tillman of CO; twenty-one grandchildren, Karson, Logann, Charlee, Olivia, Claire, Maddy, Wyatt, Cody, Alice, Maddex, Wrynlee, Sarah, Jacob, Charlie, Conner, Cason, Grant, Carson, Calvin, Dexton, and Camden, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Annette was preceded in death by her father Mickey, and one daughter, Teran Nicole Cook.
Annette was a graduate from Brashear High School. She was employed as a bookkeeper for Reesman Food Equipment Company for a number of years.
Annette enjoyed sewing, gardening, rabbits, horses, chickens, ducks and had a great love for her two dogs. She loved breaking horses and cherished time spent with her children and grandchildren.
Public visitation will be held from noon to 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 with funeral services at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, with Pastor Scott McNay officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Hills Cemetery in Kirksville.
Pallbearers will be Chris Pinson, Robert Pinson, Cory Snow, Justin Coy, Johnny Gunnels, and Wesley Simler. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Annette may be made to the Field of Dreams and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
