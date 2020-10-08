Anthony Castiner

Anthony Eugene "Tony" Castiner, 68, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.



Tony was born March 26, 1952 in Kirksville, Missouri, the son of the late Eugene and Hazel Darlene (Rowland) Castiner. On February 9, 1974 in Kirksville, Missouri, Tony was united in marriage to Marilyn Mihalevich and to this union two daughters were born.



Tony is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Andi and Adam Hemminger and Jackie Castiner all of Kirksville, MO; four sisters and three brothers-in-law, Carrie and Gary Gavin of Riverton, WY, Connie and Mike Moore of Greentop, MO, Cherie and Charlie Little of Farmville, N.C., and Sandra Castiner of Kirksville, MO; three grandchildren, Taylor Baker, Spencer Hemminger and Sydney Hemminger, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents and very special friend, Mary Rogers.



Tony was raised in Greentop, Missouri by Lavern and Darlene Palmer and received his education in the Schuyler County schools. He adult life was spent in Kirksville and he was employed a number of years for Kewanee Machinery.



Tony enjoyed fishing, hunting, fish fry's, and barbecuing. He was always willing to give a helping hand to others and loved time spent with his family and friends.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, with Pastor Alan Coonfield officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mulberry Cemetery, north of Kirksville.



Family will receive friends on Monday, October 12, 2020 for one hour before the service in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to his daughter Andi Hemminger and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.



