Arlene J. "Chris" Rollins
Arlene J. "Chris" Rollins, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Charles G. Rollins; loving mother of Charles (Mary) Rollins Jr. and Carol (Bill) Lovegreen; cherished grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 2; survived by her dearest sister Jacqueline Hinrichs and several nieces and nephews.

Services: Visitation and services will be private. Memorials to Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri appreciated. A service of Kutis Affton Chapel.

Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Memories & Condolences
