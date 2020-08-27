Arlene J. "Chris" Rollins, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Charles G. Rollins; loving mother of Charles (Mary) Rollins Jr. and Carol (Bill) Lovegreen; cherished grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 2; survived by her dearest sister Jacqueline Hinrichs and several nieces and nephews.
Services: Visitation and services will be private. Memorials to Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri appreciated. A service of Kutis Affton Chapel.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Aug. 27, 2020.