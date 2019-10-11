|
|
Arthur Carol Burgin, 84, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at his home.
Born in Greentop, Missouri on August 10, 1935, to the late Thomas A. and Alice Pearl (Stafford) Burgin. Arthur was mostly raised in Adair and Schuyler Counties in Northwest Missouri by his mother and stepfather, John Francis Neff. Art graduated from Kirksville High School with the Class of 1953. He proudly served as a 1st class machine-gunner (and shot expert with a pistol) in the 28th Infantry in the United States Army from 1958-1964 in the United States and Germany. Art married his wife of nearly fifty years, Bonnie Jean (West) Burgin, on December 6, 1969, in Kirksville, MO, at Faith Lutheran Church.
Art spent most of his adult life in Kansas City, MO, where he raised his family and worked at General Motors (Fairfax Plant in Kansas City, KS) from 1964-1996. Art enjoyed hunting and fishing and bluegrass music. Art was a member of the National Rifle Association. He loved reminiscing about how he grew up and his past adventures. He will be fondly remembered for his smile and the mischievous twinkle in his eye. Through good times and bad, Art never lost his sense of humor and gentle nature. Art and Bonnie attended Briarcliff Church of Kansas City, MO.
Art is survived by his wife, Bonnie of the home; his son, Randell Burgin and fiancee Tamela Mayberry Long of Kansas City, MO, and his son, Delgean and Dawn Burgin of Novinger, MO; and his daughter and son-in-law, Kristina and Mark Stockmyer of Ridgecrest, CA. He is also survived by his granddaughter and her husband, Jessica and David Mace of Chillicothe, MO, his grandson, Jeremiah Crouch of Atchison, KS; his grandson and his wife, Nicholas and Holly Bell of Jefferson City, MO, and his grandsons, Curtis and Jacob Burgin of Novinger, MO. He is mourned by many great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Art was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Pearl Neff and his stepfather, John Neff, as well as all of his brothers and sisters, James Burgin, Marie Matheny, Wanda Landon, Berneice Walker, Kenneth Burgin, and his newborn brother, Gary Burgin.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 with family receiving friends from noon to service time. Pastor Ralph Wheeler will officiate the service and interment with military honors will follow the service at Hazel Creek Cemetery, northwest of Kirksville.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Art Burgin may be made to the Hazel Creek Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Oct. 11, 2019