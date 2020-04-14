|
Athena (Kachulis) Korellas, 92, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Thuesday, April 14, 2020 at The Pines in Kirksville.
Athena was born March 5, 1928 the daughter of Peter and Mary Kachulis. On May 23, 1961 in Kirksville, Missouri, Athena was united in marriage to Spiro Korellas who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Bill Kachulis.
Athena is survived by one daughter, Sophia Korellas of Kirksville, MO, and one sister, Georgia Kachulis of Kirksville, MO.
Athena was a graduate from Kirksville High School. She and her husband Spiro owned and operated Sunrise Donuts and Spiro Steak House in Kirksville for a number of years. She was last employed as a door greeter at Wal-Mart for eighteen years until retiring.
Athena loved playing Bingo and going out to eat with her daughter.
Private Graveside services will be held Friday, April 17, 2020 at Highland Park Cemetery in Kirksville under the direction of Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Athena may be made to Highland Park Cemetery and may be mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 14, 2020