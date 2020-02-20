Home

Authrine (Burgher) Beeler

Authrine (Burgher) Beeler Obituary
Authrine (Burgher) Beeler

October 11, 1924 – February 18, 2020

Authrine (Burgher) Beeler, 95 of Lancaster, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Lancaster, Missouri.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Arni Memorial Cemetery in Lancaster, Missouri. Burial will be in the Arni Memorial Cemetery in Lancaster, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Feb. 20, 2020
