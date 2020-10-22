Barbara Cheney

Barbara Sue Cheney
Barbara Sue Cheney, 65 of Kirksville died, Monday, October 19, 2020 at her home in Kirksville.
Barbara was born October 7, 1955 in Houston, Texas, to parents Robert H. and Loretta N. (Douthitt) Cheney. She had three older siblings, two brothers, Larry O. Douthitt and George "GR" Cheney, and one sister, Sterling Grissom.
Barbara attended school in Grand Saline, TX before moving to Memphis where she attended and graduated from Memphis High School in 1974. Letting nothing, including time stop her, she later graduated from MACC.
Barbara was a lover of all animals, especially her "babies", Precious, Caramel and Tinkerbell. We believe she may have shared more photos of her pets than she did of her grandchildren. You better believe that was quite a feat to accomplish.
Barbara grew up an amazing artist. She would spend hours drawing or sketching. She loved being outdoors. If the sun was shining, she was in it. Sun bathing and fishing were considered priorities in her world. Never mind she usually caught turtles, leaves or another nearby fisherman's line; she was still a life long fan and dedicated fisher.
Barbara is survived by her two daughters, Jessica Sevier of Memphis, MO and Nolene James and Doug of Kahoka, MO. Several grandchildren including Sonia and Rick Clark, Becca Sevier, Alexis Fincher, Nathaniel Sevier, Elizabeth Sevier, Kampbell James and Nolan James. Also two special great grandchildren, Annalee and Chleo Clark and many special cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, George Robert "GR" Cheney.
Services are pending at this time with interment to follow at the Memphis Cemetery.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, Kirksville; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com