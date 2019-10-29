Home

Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
660-376-2040
Belinda Coe Obituary
Belinda Lou Coe, age 58 of New Cambria, died Saturday, October 26, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Bucklin RII School with burial in the Locke Cemetery in rural Marceline. Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Memorials may be made to Bucklin RII School (to be used for backpacks and school supplies) and these may be mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019
