Ben Hinton

Bennie Leon Hinton

On October 1, 2020 the world lost a true cowboy when Bennie, aged 81, died at home in Hurdland, Missouri surround by family.

Bennie, who most knew as Ben, is survived by his wife of 49 years Claudette; his children, Chad and wife Susan of Fayetteville, AR, Kelley Veach and husband John of Kirksville, MO; Grandchildren Diana Moran and husband Daniel of Rogers, AR, Christy Bowen of Bentonville, AR, Marshall Wood of Springdale, AR, Ryan Mason of Kirksville, MO, Tara Schrage and husband Barry of Hurdland, MO, and Amanda Dow and husband Joseph of Nixa, MO; Great Grandchildren Addie, Colin, Davis, and Ian; Sister-in-law Rebbeca Hinton of Amarillo, TX; Niece Amber Sones of Amarillo, TX; Nephew Donald Hinton Jr. of Amarillo, TX; and Hank the cowdog.

Ben was born in Shelbyville, IL on April 1, 1939 to Elsie and Ben Leslie Hinton. He married Claudette Acord on June 27, 1959. Ben was a machinist for Amatech in East Moline, IL. He was also a rodeo bull rider for three years. He was a Horned Hereford cattle and Duroc hog farmer. His life-long love was horses; riding, training, and trading. He was a talented musician and singer who enjoyed singing in church and picking his dobro. He was a fighter, living with Rheumatoid Arthritis from age 29 and a five-way bypass at age 50. Anybody that knew him can attest to his stubbornness and quick wit which he retained until the end.

He was a friend to many and will be sorely missed.

There will be no funeral service, a Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Northeast Missouri or Knox County Home Health.

Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.

Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home - Kirksville
