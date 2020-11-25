1/1
Benny Morehead
1948 - 2020
Benny Bert Morehead, 72, of Kirksville, Missouri passed away November 22, 2020 at his daughter's home in Sturgeon, Missouri.

Born July 25, 1948 in Kirkville, Benny was the son of Marvin and Maude (Payne) Morehead. On April 26, 1969 in Kirksville, he was united in marriage to Phyllis Jeanne Mihalevich, who preceded on March 31, 2014.

Benny was also preceded in death by his parents; his brother Bill Morehead, his two sisters, Emma Lou Hays and Shirlene Killday; and his brother-in-law, Bob Killday.

He is survived by two daughters, Michelle (Chuck) Allen of Sturgeon, and Misty Goings of Kirksville; five granddaughters, Gracie (Trace) Pulliam, Abbie Goings, Jaidalyn Goings, Taylor (Logan) Pritchett, and Nicole Allen; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Benny lived in Adair County all of his life. He received his education in the Kirksville School District. Benny worked at PJ's Carwash and TH&N before owning and operating, with his wife, Quality Electric and Heating for 45 years.

He was a member of the Kirksville Moose Lodge. Benny enjoyed being with his family, playing cards, and barbequing.

A celebration of life in honor of Benny will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, Missouri.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Benny may be made to the Kirksville Moose Lodge and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.

Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Travis-Noe Funeral Home
1008 W Potter Ave
Kirksville, MO 63501
(660) 665-1300
