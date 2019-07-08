|
Bernard "Bernie" Johnson of Centralia, MO passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019 at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital. Bernie was born in Eagle Grove, Iowa on November 21, 1931 to Marvin and Bernice (Butz) Johnson. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 ½ years, Marlene (Thorne) and daughter, Darla Dunworth. Bernie is survived by his children, son Doug Johnson also of Centralia, MO, daughter Debbie Burgess of Eagle River, AK, and son Darren Johnson of Moberly, MO. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Mike Johnson, Laura Petersen, Taran Burgess Murphy, Colin Burgess, Charlotte Johnson, Maggie Johnson, and Silas Johnson; and by his great-grandchildren Kadence Petersen, Keeley Petersen, Adelynn Johnson, Baylee Johnson, and Caleb Johnson.
Bernie was a Marine and a Korean War veteran. Besides living in Iowa, he had lived in North Carolina, Tennessee, Arizona, and Missouri. He loved to travel and frequently went camping. He traveled as far away as England and even drove to Alaska. When possible, Bernie loved sharing adventures with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He truly enjoyed spending time with family and, as often as possible, traveled back to Iowa to visit with his family and friends there.
Bernie was selfless, a hard worker, and always remained steadfast in his beliefs. He has left beautiful memories of a life well spent with all who knew him and will continue to live on in their memories.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on July 8, 2019