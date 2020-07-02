Beth Schlorke

Beth Ann Schlorke, 57, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 in Fort Wayne. She was born in Kirksville, MO to Zelda Elmore of Kirksville, MO and the late Roger Elmore. Beth will be remembered for the love and care she demonstrated to her family. She attended Redeemer Baptist Church of New Haven. Beth is survived by her children, Kirsten Schlorke of Fort Wayne, Aaron (Natalie) Schlorke of Fort Wayne, and Hannah Schlorke of Mishawaka, IN; brothers, Dan (Karen) Elmore and Michael (Suzanne) Elmore both of Kirksville, MO. A memorial calling will take place from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Brashear Community Bible Church. Memorials may be made to the Allen County SPCA. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com