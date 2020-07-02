1/1
Beth Schlorke
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beth Ann Schlorke, 57, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 in Fort Wayne. She was born in Kirksville, MO to Zelda Elmore of Kirksville, MO and the late Roger Elmore. Beth will be remembered for the love and care she demonstrated to her family. She attended Redeemer Baptist Church of New Haven. Beth is survived by her children, Kirsten Schlorke of Fort Wayne, Aaron (Natalie) Schlorke of Fort Wayne, and Hannah Schlorke of Mishawaka, IN; brothers, Dan (Karen) Elmore and Michael (Suzanne) Elmore both of Kirksville, MO. A memorial calling will take place from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Brashear Community Bible Church. Memorials may be made to the Allen County SPCA. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Redeemer Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 2, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved