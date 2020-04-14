|
|
Betty Sue (Ewing) Adams, 63, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.
Born May 4, 1956 in Kirksville, Missouri, Betty was the daughter of the late Virgil Samuel and Dorothy Mae (Wiyrick) Ewing.
Betty is survived by one daughter, Rachel Swanson and significant other, Keith Murphy both of Hurdland, MO; one sister, Janie Marie Combs of Kirksville, MO; one grandchild, Logan Lane West, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Betty received her education in the Kirksville public schools. She loved running her day care in her home for many years. She also enjoyed dogs, going to the casino's, fishing, camping, flowers, and cooking. Betty loved her family and will be sadly missed.
Betty has been cremated and a Memorial service to celebrate her memory will be held at a later date. Arrangements were taken care of by Travis-Noe Funeral Home.
Memorial donations in memory of Betty may be made to her daughter Rachel Swanson and may be mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 14, 2020