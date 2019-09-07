|
|
Betty (Sylvara) Taylor Pexton, beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away on Tuesday, the 3rd of September 2019, in LaPlata, MO, at the age of 88.
Born on March 17, 1931, Betty was a long-time resident of Bloomfield, IA; Douglas, WY; and the Kirksville, MO area. She was preceded in death by children Steven Taylor and Sherry Jackson; two loving husbands Grover Taylor and Charles Pexton; and her sister Leona Moore.
Betty loved gardening, painting, and reading. In her younger days she enjoyed spending time outdoors looking for Indian relics and cooking delicious meals for her family. She had a special place in her heart for animals who knew her voice and followed her everywhere.
She is survived by her son Stan Taylor and his wife Helen Taylor, brothers Jerry and Donald "Red" Sylvara, half-brothers Jim, Bob, and Wayne Stewart, four grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
Betty's spirit and passion for life will be greatly missed by family and friends. Her easy smile and unconditional love have left a permanent mark on many hearts.
There will be no services.
Condolences may be sent to Stan Taylor, 2807 Stoney Wood Drive, Houston, TX 77082.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Sept. 7, 2019