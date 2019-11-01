|
Beverly Jean Smithers passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 peacefully in her home in Columbia, MO. Beverly was born on April 10, 1936 in Kirksville, MO. She was the daughter of Kenneth "Red" and Mary Major. She was united in marriage to Otto Smithers in Hannibal, MO in 1981, he proceeded her in death in May of 1987. She was also preceded in death by her two sisters, Patty Geosling and Kay Maw. Beverly is survived by her daughter, Erica Haynes, and her son-in-law Greg Haynes of Columbia, MO. One sister, Rose Gingerich of Greentop, MO, and several nieces and nephews.
Beverly was raised in Kirksville, MO, and graduated from Kirksville High School. She worked for many years doing in-home healthcare, as well as owning her own businesses in the bar and restaurant industry. She loved flowers, and was a master at interior design, her house was described by many as "something out of a magazine", and always smelled amazing! Her most treasured time, was time spent with her daughter, son-in-law, and her grand-fur-babies. She was a "Mother" to many, never met a stranger, and was loved by all! She will be greatly missed!
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 4pm at the Dukum Inn, with a meal and Celebration of Life to follow. A Magnolia tree of remembrance with a lovely stone will be placed in her honor, at Erica's home in Columbia (per Beverly's request). Donations may be made to her daughter at the service.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Nov. 1, 2019