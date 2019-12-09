|
|
Beverly Sparks, age 81, of Kirksville MO passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 while a resident at The Pines.
She was born May 28, 1938 in Honolulu, Hawaii, daughter of Sam and Alda Rezentes. She married Paul Sparks on March 26, 1955 in Chula Vista, California. She was a long time employee for Motorola in Qunicy, Illinois. Beverly enjoyed visiting museums of the American Indians, traveling throughout the Western, Central and Southern States during family vacations. Disneyland & Disney World was always a favorite she enjoyed repeating. She spent most of her time at her sewing machine while listening to Country Music. She was a devout Catholic and educated her family with her religious background.
Survivors include two daughters, four sons, 25 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren, Bev (Larry) Howard, Jason (Lisa), Shelly (Rob), Brice, SaeNa and Madison; Paul Sparks II; Jordan Murray, Kiley and Katelyn, Blake Trent; Daniel (Franny) Sparks, Mandy, Jacob (Ashley), Cassie (Brandon), Bradley, Sophia, Khloe and Serena; Bill (Debbie) Sparks, Michael (Amber), Matthew (Bernadette), Stephen (Jessie), Andrew (Kathryn), Anthony (Amber), Adam (Emilee), Nathan, Riley, Kylie, Lilly, Cooper, Tucker, MaryJean, William, Kaleigh, Christopher, Gabriel and Abraham; Jesse (Tammy) Sparks, Brad (Jill), Trever (Kaylene), Jessica (Patrick), Jamie, Dakota, Dalton, Aaron, Bradley, Brodey, Brantley, Wyatt, Lanie, Waylon, Jolene, Maverick, Zentlee and Addilyn; Angie (Jeff) Ballinger, Tricen and Jaden. She is also survived by one brother Sam Rezentes, Mary Brown, and also several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Alda Rezentes, husband Paul Sparks, son, Sam Sparks, grandson Justin Sparks, great grandson Noah Sparks, as well as her brother Gene Rezentes and sister Sylvia Brown.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ewing, MO with Monsignor David Cox and Sr. Jane Weisgram SSND officiating. Burial will be in Ewing Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday morning 9:00a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing, Missouri.
The family suggest memorials be made to Queen of Peace Catholic Church in care of Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing, Missouri.
Pallbearers will be: Paul Sparks II, Daniel Sparks, Bill Sparks, Jesse Sparks, Larry Howard, and Jeff Ballinger.
Music will be provided by Steve McKenzie
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Dec. 9, 2019