Billie Hettinger

Billie Joe Hettinger age 61 of Brashear Missouri passed away, Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Northeast Regional Medical Center.



Billie was born on May 28, 1959 to Billie Manford and Doris June (Reeves) Hettinger in Kirksville, Missouri. On October 20, 1978 in Brashear, he was united in marriage to Karla Rae Smith of LaPlata, Missouri. To this union three daughters were born.



Billie is survived by his wife Karla of 41 years, daughters, Toni Tuggle and her husband Ryan of LaPlata,Tabitha Hupfeld and her husband Randal, and Candace Harrington and her husband Jamie all of Brashear, 11 grandchildren, Madisyn, Hunter, Haylea and Ella Tuggle, Kalie Lene, Henry Hupfeld, Emma and Aubree Newland, Karlie and Camrie Harrington, and Shelby Crumpler and her husband Daylen, 2 great grandchildren, Achilles and Persephone Crumpler, his mother, Doris Hettinger of Brashear, 6 brothers, Gary Hettinger, Darrell Hettinger and wife Joyce, Steve Hettinger and wife Peggy, Sidney Hettinger and wife Cathy, Jeff Hettinger and wife Donna and Dennis Hettinger and wife Shannon. 2 sisters, Brenda Lopesilvero and Constance Hettinger. Along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



Billie was preceded in death by his father Bill on December 21, 2003, his sister Amy on June 24, 1998, his mother in law, Wanda Smith on December 12, 2009 and his father in law, Harold Smith on December 31, 2016.



Billie was a 1977 graduate from Brashear High School. Billie worked at the City of Brashear as the City Superintendent for 43 years until his health failed in 2019. He also drove a school bus for Brashear School for 12 years. Billie was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and friend. Billie enjoyed mowing yards, tinkering in his shed, hanging out with friends, and family, and especially spending time with his grandkids. He and the grandkids loved feeding the fish and cows, and going on four wheeler rides. Billie also enjoyed making homemade ice cream for the family. Billie didn't know a stranger, and would help anyone he could. He always had a soft heart and love of helping the elderly citizens around town, whether it was just stopping and checking their mail for them so they wouldn't have to get out in the cold, scraping snow off of their sidewalks or just to be a listening ear. He was a light to some of their darker days. He was loved by many.



Public visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, with Pastor Jeremy Broach officiating. Interment will follow the service at Brashear Cemetery in Brashear.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hollister Hopefuls (cancer fund), Adair County R-II School Memorial fund or to the Brashear Cemetery, and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.



