Billie James Coy, 96, passed away at the Visions Assisted Living facility in Apache Junction, Arizona on September 9, 2020.



Born to Willie Andrew and Lillie Rose (Daniels) Coy on May 18, 1924 in their family home in Pure Air, Missouri. He was raised on a farm in Adair County and attended the "Golden Rule" School. After his schooling, he became a farmer and carpenter.



On August 9, 1944, he married Wilma Emily Davison. They had one son, Edward James Coy, born on September 2, 1955. They moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1962 in an effort to improve Wilma's declining health. While in Arizona, Billie began working for Knoell Homes and became a well-known and trusted Project Manager in a short time. Then, on April 7, 1966, Wilma passed away.



On September 2, 1967, Billie was united in holy matrimony to Mary Virginia Cowell in Phoenix, Arizona. They spent the next almost 50 years traveling, boating, horseback riding, hosting and enjoying visits with family and friends. Playing pitch and watching the Suns basketball games were also two of their favorite past-times. For many years, Billie and Mary traveled to Missouri on an annual basis to attend the Coy and Richardson Family Reunions until failing health prevented them from traveling. After 25 years, Billie retired from Knoell Homes in 1987. Mary passed away on April 3, 2017.



Billie is survived by his step-daughter, Evelyn and husband, Ronald Brantner; step-sons, Gerald "Gary" and wife, Connie Cowell, and Willis "Ed" and wife, Dee Cowell; grandchildren, Mark, Nathan, Amy, Jennifer, Michele and Kimberly; great-grandchildren, Tiara, Paden, Rebecca, Joshua, Caleb, Mason, and Benjamin; and great-great-grandchild, Raina.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, Wilma E. Davison; his son, Edward J. Coy; his second wife, Mary V. Cowell; his parents, Willie A. and Lillie R. Coy; his brothers, Leon G. Coy, and Dean A. Coy; his sisters, Annabel R. Hill, and Eula D. Novinger; and a brother and sister in infancy.



Services will be held at the Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, Missouri at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020, with Carlos Coy officiating. Visitation has been set for one hour preceding the service. The burial will be at Pratt Cemetery following the service. After the burial, there will be food and refreshments at the Pure Air Church (Pure Air Trail, Novinger, MO 63559) courtesy of Macy Way.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pratt Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306,



