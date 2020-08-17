Billie Liebhart, age 88, of New Boston, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Macon Health Care Center in Macon.



Funeral services will be Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield with Jim Fitzgerald officiating. Burial will be in New Boston Cemetery in New Boston. Visitation will begin Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. and the family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 in the evening at the funeral home.



Memorials to New Boston Cemetery may be left at or mailed to Wright Funeral Home, P.O. Box 496, Brookfield, MO 64628.



Billie, son of Willie and Ruth (Dover) Liebhart, was born June 23, 1932, in New Boston. On December 2, 1950, he married JaNell Hoselton.



Billie was a 1949 graduate of Bucklin High School. He was a farmer and business owner. Billie was also a Korean War veteran and a lifetime member of the American Legion. He also served several years on the North Central Missouri Electric Cooperative Board of Directors.



Survivors include two sons, Roger Liebhart and wife, Lynette of New Boston and Wendell Liebhart of New Boston; six grandchildren, Ashlee Liebhart, Amber Liebhart, Staci Battershell, Toni Perez, Brock Liebhart and William Liebhart; six great-grandchildren; and one brother, Russell Liebhart.



His parents; wife, Janell; daughter, Jan Liebhart; and son, Terry Liebhart preceded him in death.



