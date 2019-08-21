|
Billy Leon Elsea, 73, passed away peacefully at his home in Willmathsville, Missouri on Monday August 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Bill was born on November 22, 1945 at Greentop, Missouri, the son of the late Wilborne and Ada Lee (Jones) Elsea.
He attended school in both Brashear, Missouri and Greentop, Missouri graduating from Greentop High School in 1963. He was drafted into the United States Army in April of 1968 where he served in the engineer division of Company C-Second Battalion serving in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in January of 1970. After returning home Bill was engaged in farming and hog production with his father until he became employed with MFA in Kirksville, Missouri in 1999 where he was employed until retiring in 2014.
Bill was united in marriage to Karyon Dalton of Memphis, Missouri on November 7, 1971 at Shibley's Point, Missouri. They resided forty-eight years in Willmathsville where they raised their three children, Todd, Heather, & Ryan.
Bill enjoyed going to movies with Karyon, fishing, and following the St. Louis Cardinals, but most of all he loved watching his grandchildren's , ball games and taking them to the farm.
Bill has been a faithful member of Christ's Family Church in Kirksville for many years where he was much loved and respected.
Bill is survived by his wife Karyon of forty-seven years; one daughter, Heather Smith of Kirksville, MO; two sons, Todd Gibbs and wife Teri of Greentop, MO, and Ryan Elsea and wife Sara of Kirksville, MO; one grandson, Colby Gibbs of Greentop, MO; four granddaughters, Alyssa Gibbs of Greentop, MO, Alicen, Emma and Anna Elsea all of Kirksville, MO; one brother and sister-in-law, Ferl and Janaan Elsea of Novinger, MO; two sisters, Donna Lee and husband Howard of Greentop, MO and Brenda Allen and husband Bob of Camdenton, MO, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Public visitation will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home with Pastor Glenn Berry officiating. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Willmathsville Cemetery in Willmathsville, Missouri.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Mikel, Randy Mikel, Mikel Meeker, Shannon Elsea, Kelly Elsea, and Chad Allen.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Bill may be made to Willmathsville Cemetery or to Hospice Compassus and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Aug. 21, 2019