Billy Eugene March, 88, of Greentop, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the LaPlata Nursing Home in LaPlata, Missouri.



The son of Chester Glenn and Clustre Lizzy (Ferguson) March, he was born February 20, 1932 in Willmathsville, Missouri. On November 27, 1952 in Kirksville, Missouri, Bill was united in marriage to Almeda Talbert who preceded him in death on July 25, 2014. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Joe March; one son-in-law, David Shoush; and two nephews, David and Phillip March.



Bill is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Pat Shoush and Louise and David Reed all of Kirksville, MO; one son, Cory March of Greentop, MO; one aunt, Lola Lampe of Kirksville, MO; seven grandchildren, Matthew Shoush (Heath Garrison), Michael Shoush (Lauren Fox), Heather Peterson (Mark Tipton), Nicole (Drew) Myers, Tara (Drew) Gronauer, Kane March and Brinlynn March; seven great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.



Bill attended Willmathsville country school, graduated from Greentop High School and attended Kirksville State Teacher's College. He was a longtime farmer and was a fifty plus year rural mail carrier who carried mail by horse, tractor, jeep, and even walked his routes. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycles, and had his own plane that he loved flying.



Bill was a member of the Greentop Masonic Lodge #635 and served as past District Deputy Grand Master to several area Masonic Lodges. In January of 2012, Bill received his fifty year pinning to commemorate his fifty years as a Master Mason, he obtained his 32nd degree as a Shriner and had been a member of the Molia Shrine Temple. He was a member of the Rural Mail Carrier Association, he served many years on the Willmathsville Cemetery Board, and was a member of the Willmathsville Union Church.



Public visitation with a Masonic Service will begin at 6:00 p.m. and run until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.



Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home with Pastor Darrell Crooks officiating. Interment will follow the service at Willmathsville Cemetery in Willmathsville, Missouri.



Pallbearers will be Jim March, Mark March, Tyson March, Bryan March, Matt March, and Tim Nelson.



Expressions of sympathy in memory of Bill may be made to Willmathsville Cemetery Perpetual Care or to the LaPlata Nursing Home and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.



