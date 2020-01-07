Home

Billy Morrow Obituary
Billy Lee Morrow, 73, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his home.

The son of the late Virgil Lee and Olive Lucille (Beerbower) Morrow, he was born March 19, 1946 in Queen City, Missouri. On May 1, 1965 in Kirksville, Missouri, Bill was united in marriage to Karen Hoskins.

Bill is survived by his wife, Karen of the home; two sons and daughters-in-law, Marty Lee and Kim Morrow and Bert Edgar and Stephanie all of Novinger, MO; one sister and brother-in-law, Karen Ann and Larry Whittom of Brashear, MO; two sisters-in-law, Donna Whittom of Kirksville, MO, and Phyllis and Joe Amidei of Novinger, MO; five grandchildren, Logan Morrow of Paris Island, South Carolina, Jessica Morrow of Kirksville, MO, Tanner Morrow of St. Joseph, MO, Jace Morrow of Memphis, MO, and Marisa Morrow of Novinger, MO; one great-granddaughter, Everlea Morrow, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Bill was a graduate from Knox County R-I High School with the Class of 1964. He resided most of his life in Hurdland and Kirksville and drove a truck for Ready Mix. He then work in carpentry with his father until starting P&M Construction. Bill later owned a recycling business and lastly owned his own trucking business (Bill Morrow Trucking).

Bill was a member of Kirksville Moose Lodge #1751, Adair Lodge #366, and of the El Kadir Shrine Club, and Moila of St. Joseph.

Public visitation will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 with family receiving friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home, with Masonic Rites following at 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home, with Alan Saoirse Whittom officiating. Interment will follow the service at Park View Memorial Gardens in Kirksville.

Pallbearers will be Rick Buck, Ronnie Lundberg, Eric Green, Kevin Gregory, Larry Sykes, and Brian Fenton. Honorary pallbearers will be Logan Morrow, Jessica Morrow, Tanner Morrow, Jace Morrow, Marisa Morrow, Everlea Morrow, Scott VanWye, and Roger Speak.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Bill may be made to Wyett Guest House of Columbia or to the Union Temple Church and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jan. 7, 2020
