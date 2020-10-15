Bobby Lee Daniels, 85, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away October 13, 2020 in Kirksville.
The son of MG "Bob" and Lenora C. (Vukonich) Daniels, he was born January 22, 1935 in Kirksville. On September 2, 1959 in Stahl, Missouri, he was united in marriage to Leola Faye Stidmon, who preceded him in death after fifty-nine years of marriage in 2018. Bob was also preceded in death by his father Bob in 2000, and his mother Lena in 2012, as well as one sister-in-law Wanda York and three brothers-in-law, Bill York, Bob Swanson and Leon Harbur.
Bob is survived by his sister Linda Daniels of Loganville, Georgia; niece, Michelle (Muir) Murphy and husband Randy of Smyrna, Georgia; nephew, Troy Muir and wife Barbie of Snellville, Georgia, along with their families. Bob is also survived by special friends Ken and Debra Read, of Kirksville and Steve King of Loganville, Georgia. Also surviving are four sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law Ramah and Francis McCabe of Hammond, Indiana, Mary Ann Harbur of Kirksville, Glenda Swanson of Kirksville and Guyla Stidmon of Kansas City; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob was a graduate of Novinger High School with the Class of 1952. Following his service in the United States Army, he attended Kirksville State Teachers College and received a Bachelor of Science degree in 1959, Bachelor of Science in education in 1961, and a Master of Arts in 1964.
Bob taught science and served as principal in the Indiana school system before retiring after 30 years.
After retiring he and Leola returned to Kirksville and spent time with family and friends, devoting time to community and numerous civic organizations.
Bob also enjoyed time spent on the family farm tending cattle, crops and fishing in the pond. Bob also enjoyed walking and in his retirement years liked taking long walks at the Thousand Hills State Park.
He was a member of Adair #366 AF AM Scottish Rite, Caldwell Chapter #55, Kirksville Council #44, Ely Commandry #22, Cryptic Mason Moila Temple and El Kadir Shrine Club. He was also a member of the Legion of Honor. In recent years Bob surpassed his 60th year as a Master Mason. He was member of the Primitive Baptist Church of Greentop, member of the Optimist Club.
Bob will be remembered as a wonderful conversationalist, for his love of children, and as being a devoted husband, son and a cherished big brother. He will be missed by so many that loved him dearly.
Funeral services with a Masonic Services will be begin at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville. Family will receive friends for one hour before the funeral service in the chapel. Interment will follow the service at Novinger Cemetery in Novinger, Missouri.
Memorial donations may be made to the Shriner's Children's Hospital
and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.