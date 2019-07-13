|
Bobby Don Lene, 72, of LaPlata, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.
Born March 8, 1947 in Elmer, Missouri, Bobby was the son of the late Andy Alexander and Bonnie Lucille (Baker) Lene. On July 19, 1964 Bobby was united in marriage to Mary Sue Shaver and to this union two children were born. On January 23, 1994 in Elmer, Missouri, Bobby married Judith Nelson who preceded him in death on March 30, 2008. He was also preceded in death by one son, Jason Raye List; two brothers, Jim and Ronald Lene; two sisters, Shirley Peaslee and Judy Lucas, and his son-in-law, Keith Williams.
Bobby is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Jason and Shona Lene of LaPlata, MO, Dan Penk of Stewart, MN, and Christopher and Jenny List of Montgomery City, MO; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Tammy and Steve Valentine of Kirksville, MO, Jessica and Ryan Proffit of St. Joseph, MO, and Virginia Williams of Cincinnati, OH; one sister, Freda Bane of Macon, MO; thirteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Bobby was a graduate from Elmer High School with the Class of 1965. Bobby was an auxiliary member for twenty-two years as a deputy for the Adair County Sheriff's Department and worked as a fleet maintenance supervisor for the City of Kirksville for thirty-three years.
His hobbies included hunting, horse back riding, breaking horses, and drag racing (owning his own car named Blast from the Past). Bobby was a very devoted father and loved time spent with his family.
Bobby was a member of Promise Keepers and of the Elmer Baptist Church until transferring to the LaPlata Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, with Pastor John Davison officiating. Interment will follow the service at Elmer Cemetery in Elmer.
Public visitation will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. service time in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.
Pallbearers will be Randy Stewart, Fred Kenny, Joe Wyatt, Bill Stevenson, Dave Coy, and Brent Shafer.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Bobby Lene may be made to Macon Chapter and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on July 13, 2019