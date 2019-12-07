Home

POWERED BY

Services
Travis Funeral Chapel
125 S Church St
La Plata, MO 63549
(660) 332-7145
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Travis Funeral Chapel
125 S Church St
La Plata, MO
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Travis Funeral Chapel
125 S Church St
La Plata, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonelle Crosby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonelle Crosby


1916 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonelle Crosby Obituary
Bonelle Crosby, age 103 of La Plata, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the La Plata Nursing Home.

Born November 5, 1916 west of Gifford, Missouri, the daughter of John L. and Stella May (McDuffee) Krawl. On December 1, 1937 in Kirksville, Missouri, she was united in marriage to Clyde Crosby who preceded her in death on April 13, 2007. Also preceding her in death were her parents and one sister, Letha McHenry.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Shirley Crosby of Macon, Missouri; one daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Keith Bailey of La Plata, Missouri; four grandchildren, Kenner Bailey, Kelly (Robert) Hill, Jon (Dani) Crosby, and Brandon Crosby; and five great grandchildren, Shelby Lung, Jared and Zachary Hill, Logan Crosby, and Egan Ashenfelter.

Bonelle lived most all of her life in the La Plata area. She was a 1935 graduate of La Plata High School, and later worked as a cook for many years at the school where she was very well respected. She was a past member of the Seibert club, Order of the Eastern Star, and the Belles and Beaux, and was a member of Atalpal, American Legion Auxiliary, and the Community Presbyterian Church, all of La Plata. Bonelle enjoyed square dancing, making quilts, traveling to Branson and going on fishing trips. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. Bonelle charmed everyone with her smile.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Travis Funeral Chapel in La Plata, Missouri. Burial will be in the La Plata Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials in memory of Bonelle Crosby may be made to the Community Presbyterian Church. They may be sent to or left at Travis Funeral Chapel, 125 S. Church St., La Plata, MO 63549.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -