Bonelle Crosby, age 103 of La Plata, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the La Plata Nursing Home.
Born November 5, 1916 west of Gifford, Missouri, the daughter of John L. and Stella May (McDuffee) Krawl. On December 1, 1937 in Kirksville, Missouri, she was united in marriage to Clyde Crosby who preceded her in death on April 13, 2007. Also preceding her in death were her parents and one sister, Letha McHenry.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Shirley Crosby of Macon, Missouri; one daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Keith Bailey of La Plata, Missouri; four grandchildren, Kenner Bailey, Kelly (Robert) Hill, Jon (Dani) Crosby, and Brandon Crosby; and five great grandchildren, Shelby Lung, Jared and Zachary Hill, Logan Crosby, and Egan Ashenfelter.
Bonelle lived most all of her life in the La Plata area. She was a 1935 graduate of La Plata High School, and later worked as a cook for many years at the school where she was very well respected. She was a past member of the Seibert club, Order of the Eastern Star, and the Belles and Beaux, and was a member of Atalpal, American Legion Auxiliary, and the Community Presbyterian Church, all of La Plata. Bonelle enjoyed square dancing, making quilts, traveling to Branson and going on fishing trips. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. Bonelle charmed everyone with her smile.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Travis Funeral Chapel in La Plata, Missouri. Burial will be in the La Plata Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials in memory of Bonelle Crosby may be made to the Community Presbyterian Church. They may be sent to or left at Travis Funeral Chapel, 125 S. Church St., La Plata, MO 63549.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Dec. 7, 2019