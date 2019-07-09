|
|
Bonnie J. Moncrief
Bonnie J. Moncrief, 80 of Kirksville passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at The Pines in Kirksville.
The daughter of Edward and Gladys (Humes) Becker, she was born February 28, 1939 in Keokuk, Iowa. On July 2, 1959 in Newark, MO she was united in marriage to Bobby Moncrief.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Bobby; her children, Brenda Ray and husband Tracy of Kirksville, Bradley Moncrief and wife Jill of Queen City, MO, and Byron Moncrief of Kirksville; eight grandchildren, Cortney Moncrief, Ashley Moncrief, Nicole Woods, Tanner Renick, Bailey Moncrief, Austin Ray, Mason Moncrief, and Ashton Ray; two great grandsons, Braydon and Riley Woods; one brother, Garry Becker and wife Colleen of Sun City, AZ; one brother-in-law, Dennis Maize of Kirksville; three sisters-in-law, Judy Moncrief of LaPlata, MO, Ida Mae Parsons and husband Dick of Gibbs, MO and Imogene Becker of Newark, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Marvin Becker; two sisters-in-law, Ruth Ann Knox and Evelyn Maize; and two brothers-in-law, Willard Moncrief and Dale Knox.
Bonnie was raised in Newark, MO and graduated from Novelty High School in 1957. She moved to Fort Madison, Iowa and worked for Shaffer Pen Company until her marriage in 1959. She married Bobby and they moved to Kirksville and she worked for Florshiem Shoe Factory and then Hollister's Inc. until she retired in 2003.
She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, babysitting her grandkids and watching them play ball, and everyone loved her noodles.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, Burial will be in Park View Memorial Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to the .
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; wwwdavisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on July 9, 2019