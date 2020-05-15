|
|
Bonnie Jean Mauck, age 91, of LaBelle, MO, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at her home in LaBelle. She was born June 24, 1928, in rural Knox County, MO, the daughter of Howard Otho and Eva Ellen Goodwin Walter.
She was united in marriage to Denver Pearl (Johnnie) Mauck and to this union six children were born.
Surviving are her children, John Dennis and Vickie Mauck of Downing, MO, Jody Dwayne and Jodie Mauck of Plainville, IL, Randy Dale and Diane Mauck of Memphis, MO, Richard Kim Mauck of Knox City, MO, Darla Annelle and Toby Thompson of Gladstone, IL and Teresa Luann and Darren Stice of Mexico, MO, two sisters, Beulah and Russell Turpin of Edina, MO, and Mildred Hamlin of Edina, MO, seventeen grandchildren, thirty-two great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bonnie was preceded by her parents, husband, sisters, Ethel Pinson, Edna Lumley, Diamond Doris Miller, Georgia Pulse, Violet Osterle and two brothers, Raymond and Ellis Walter.
Bonnie received her education in Edina Public School. Bonnie owned and operated Mauck's Family Restaurant in LaBelle for 23 years. She lived for several years in Illinois before moving to LaBelle where she has resided since 1977.
Bonnie was baptized in the Edina Christian Church and was a member of the First Christian Church of LaBelle, MO. She enjoyed playing cards and dancing, traveling with family, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Monday, May 18, 2020, in Park View Memorial Gardens in Kirksville, MO. Reverend John Dungan will officiate the services.
Visitation will be held Sunday, May 17th at Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. to give everyone ample time to come and maintain their social distance.
Casket bearers will be grandsons Matt Whitaker, Jamie Whitaker, Lucas Mauck, Tyson Mauck, Jarred Mauck, Tyrell Mauck, Devin Mauck, Garrett Mauck and Brendan Stice.
Due to Covid 19, seating will be limited at the Funeral Home.
During visitation, guests are expected to maintain a six-foot distance, not to linger, no hugging or shaking hands and wear a mask if possible.
Memorials are suggested to Country Aire Retirement Estates, Hospice of Northeast MO and/or LaBelle First Christian Church. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO, 63537.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on May 15, 2020