1/1
Bonnie Stewart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie Sue Stewart

Bonnie Sue Stewart 71 of Kirksville passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 t The Pines in Kirksville.

The daughter of Carol and Gladys (Hatcher) Bell, she was born November 11,1949 in Kirksville, Missouri.

Bonnie is survived by her children, Jeff Crow significant other Tammy from LaPlata, MO, Melissa Hawkins husband Albert from Columbia, MO, and Angela Stewart significant other Harlan from Columbia, MO; 11 grandchildren, Ashley Leslie, Trevor Crow, Preston Stewart, (wife Shelby), Sharell Stewart, Damara Watson (husband Gabe), Alex Carmack, Albert Hawkins, Robert Carmack, Jacob Hawkins, Adriana Hawkins, and McKayla Walker; 11 great-grandchild, Layden, Rylan, Zaden, Amaya, Addie, Aubrey, Alana, Jeremiah, Emmaleigh, Adelynne, and Aubrianna; three brothers, Darrell Hatfield of Lexington, KY, Jerry Bell wife Darlene of Kirksville, MO, and Jim Bell of Kirksville, MO and a lot of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Carol and Gladys Bell; sisters: Kimberly Bell and Peggy Jo Bell; brothers: Curtis Hatfield and Roger Bell, ana a daughter: Teresa Stewart.

Bonnie was born and raised in Adair county and attended the Kirksville Schools. She was employed at Super 8 for many years.

She enjoyed, fishing, playing cards, watching game shows and puzzle books. She loved Alabama the band, her Twin Pines family and spending time with her family.

Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home.

Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home - Kirksville
2100 E. Shepherd Avenue
Kirksville, MO 63501
(660) 665-2233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home - Kirksville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved