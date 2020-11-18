Bonnie Sue Stewart
Bonnie Sue Stewart 71 of Kirksville passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 t The Pines in Kirksville.
The daughter of Carol and Gladys (Hatcher) Bell, she was born November 11,1949 in Kirksville, Missouri.
Bonnie is survived by her children, Jeff Crow significant other Tammy from LaPlata, MO, Melissa Hawkins husband Albert from Columbia, MO, and Angela Stewart significant other Harlan from Columbia, MO; 11 grandchildren, Ashley Leslie, Trevor Crow, Preston Stewart, (wife Shelby), Sharell Stewart, Damara Watson (husband Gabe), Alex Carmack, Albert Hawkins, Robert Carmack, Jacob Hawkins, Adriana Hawkins, and McKayla Walker; 11 great-grandchild, Layden, Rylan, Zaden, Amaya, Addie, Aubrey, Alana, Jeremiah, Emmaleigh, Adelynne, and Aubrianna; three brothers, Darrell Hatfield of Lexington, KY, Jerry Bell wife Darlene of Kirksville, MO, and Jim Bell of Kirksville, MO and a lot of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Carol and Gladys Bell; sisters: Kimberly Bell and Peggy Jo Bell; brothers: Curtis Hatfield and Roger Bell, ana a daughter: Teresa Stewart.
Bonnie was born and raised in Adair county and attended the Kirksville Schools. She was employed at Super 8 for many years.
She enjoyed, fishing, playing cards, watching game shows and puzzle books. She loved Alabama the band, her Twin Pines family and spending time with her family.
Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com
.