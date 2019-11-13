Home

Travis-Noe Funeral Home
1008 W Potter Ave
Kirksville, MO 63501
(660) 665-1300
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Travis-Noe Funeral Home
1008 W Potter Ave
Kirksville, MO 63501
1957 - 2019
Brenda Allen Obituary
Brenda Lee Allen, 61, of Greentop, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at her home under the care of Hospice.

Born December 11, 1957 in Kirksville, Missouri, Brenda was the daughter of the late Charley William and Wilma Lucille (Eyler) Allen.

Brenda is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Candy and Stefan Rowland of Queen City, MO, and Reba Morgan and fiancé Bryce Smith of Memphis, MO; as well as one granddaughter, Grace Rowland.

Brenda was a graduate from Kirksville High School. She resided in the Queen City and Greentop areas most of her life where she enjoyed taking care of the farm, her animals, and bird watching. Brenda was also very creative, enjoyed drawing and crafting and making fairy gardens with her granddaughter. Her granddaughter Grace was the love of her life and she also loved time she spent shopping with her daughters.

Brenda has been cremated and her family will receive friends on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Nov. 13, 2019
