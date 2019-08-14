|
Brenda Louise (McKim) Cady, 53 of Greentop, Missouri, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at her home.
The daughter of Robert and Lela (Hatfield) McKim, she was born October 13, 1965 in Kirksville, Missouri.
Brenda is survived by her father Bob McKim; husband, Keith Cady of the home; two sons, Nathan McKim of Novinger, MO, and Jamie Brumbaugh of Quincy, IL; one brother, Dean Head of Kirksville, MO; two sisters, Patricia McKim of Durham, MO, and Candy Gray of Davenport, IA, as well as one grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lela, sister, Lynn Aldridge, and one brother, Robert McKim.
Brenda has been cremated and no service will be held. Arrangements were taken care of by Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville, MO.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Aug. 14, 2019