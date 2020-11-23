1/1
Breton Salladay
Breton Jay Salladay passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Macon Good Samaritan Hospital.

He is survived by his wife and life partner of 49 years, Marcia Salladay, his daughter, Tracy Lathrom (Richie Lathrom), his son, Brandon Salladay (Amy Salladay), and sisters Konnie Balay and Jane Wheeler (Todd Wheeler). Bret leaves behind four grandchildren; Eva Lathrom, Abe Salladay, Eliza Salladay, and Addison Lathrom. He was preceded in death by his parents Merrill and Roma Salladay and his in-laws, Delbert and Irene Truitt.

Bret was born on September 3, 1949 in Kirksville, Missouri to Merrill and Roma Salladay. He grew up farming with his parents and learning farm equipment repair from his father. In 1967, he graduated from Kirksville High School. He enlisted with the Army in Ft Leonard Wood with the 554th Battalion and spent June of 1969 to 1970 in the Republic of Vietnam with the 20th Engineer Brigade as an engineer.

On June 20, 1971 he married Marcia (Truitt) Salladay. They built a home in 1978 on the family farm outside of Novinger where he row cropped, raised cattle, and their children. He was a vocal member of the community his entire life participating in Labor Day plays, the volunteer fire department, the Lion's Club, the Thousand Hills Bass Club, and early morning coffee chats at Pidley's, Goucher's, Northtown Café, and the Novinger fire station. He loved to hunt and fish with friends, but especially his son, Brandon. Red dog was the best four legged friend he ever had, but Blondie and Puppy were close seconds. He never feared to speak his mind and had a conversational gift that few possess.

Per his wishes, Bret will be cremated and return to his farm that he spent so much time on. Due to COVID, a memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.

Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Nov. 23, 2020.
Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home - Kirksville
2100 E. Shepherd Avenue
Kirksville, MO 63501
(660) 665-2233
