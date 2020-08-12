Brian Rainey

TRACY-Brian Eric Rainey, 39, of Tracy, Iowa, died at 8:01 a.m. August 11, 2020 at Ottumwa Regional Health Center.



He was born June 16, 1981 in Springfield, MO to Michael Brent and Jacquelyn Sue Cornelison Rainey. He married Kayla Doss and they later divorced. He married Christina Lee Lesher December 28, 2013.



A 2000 graduate of Kirksville High School, he graduated from Moberly Community College and Buena Vista University in Ottumwa. He had worked for O'Reilly Auto Parts, VerMeer, and for the Oskaloosa Police Department from 2008 to 2017. Since 2017, he has worked as a Deputy Sheriff with the Mahaska County Sheriff's Department.



Brian was a good cook and enjoyed grilling and smoking, hosting an annual Bacon Fest at his home. He loved cars and had owned over 80 cars since the age of 14. He enjoyed fishing, watching westerns and sitting on the porch and watching the sunset across the pond. Brian loved getting together with friends and family, especially at the holidays.



Surviving is his wife, Chrissy; his children, Sylvia Rainey, and Wade Rainey; his mother, Jackie Lawrence of Ottumwa; step-dad, Dave Lawrence of Ottumwa; his dad, Michael Rainey of Fordland, MO; 3 brothers, Marcus Rainey of Davis County, Jesse Lawrence (Seth Maney) of Cincinnati, OH, and John Lawrence of Ottumwa; grandparents, Chester Rainey of Stoutland, MO, and Helen Cornelison of Lebanon, MO; and a nephew, Liam Rainey.



He was preceded in death by grandparents, Sylvia Rainey, Darrell Cornelison, and Jullie Cornelison.



Limited open visitation for friends will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday August 14, 2020 at Reece Funeral Home, Ottumwa, IA.



Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Bridge View Center in Ottumwa. Cremation will follow the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Brian's name be made to Mahaska County Conservation or to the family for his children's education.



