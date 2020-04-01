Home

Hudson-Rimer Funeral Chapel - Edina
408 East Morgan St.
Edina, MO 63537
(660) 397-2233
Bruce Edward Mason


1951 - 2020
Bruce Edward Mason Obituary
Bruce Edward Mason age 68, of Edina, MO. Passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at his residence in Edina. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO.

Memorials are suggested to KNOX COUNTY CANCER FUND.

Surviving are four children, Bruce Edward (Angie) Mason III of Olathe, KS, Kim Lionel Mason of Mitchell, IN, Thomas Clarence (Teri) Mason of Edina, MO, Tileana Renee (Rick) Combs of Kirksville, MO, two sisters, Belva Marie (Ronnie) Osborn of Kirksville, MO, Kathy Louise Hicks of Gibbs, MO,

12 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 1, 2020
