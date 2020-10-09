1/
Buddy Funk
Funeral services for Buddy Funk, 87, of Hurdland, Missouri, will be Sunday, October 11, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church in Kirksville, Missouri.

Visitation will be after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, with the family receiving friends until service time at the church.

Burial will be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Hurdland, Missouri.

An expression of sympathy in memory of Buddy Funk may be left to the I.O.O.F. Cemetery for mowing or the Knox County Food Bank. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Doss Funeral Home 208 N. 4th Street, Edina, Missouri 63537 Vernon Francis "Buddy" Funk, Jr., 87, of Hurdland, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Harry S. Truman Veterans Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.

Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
