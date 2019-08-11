|
|
Carl Alger of Hoisington, KS, passed away on August 3, 2019 after a lengthly illness. Carl was born in Greencastle, MO, on March 5, 1943 and grew up in Kirkville, MO. He lived in Missouri, Minnesota and Kansas after serving in the United States Army. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Louise Alger of Kirksville, MO and one nephew. He is survived by his brothers, Kenneth (Pat) Alger of Decatur, IL, Keith (Betty) Alger of Keokuk, IA, Norm (Judy) Alger of Norman, AR; sister, Norma Penry of Wichita, KS and their families. Carl was very close to his nine nieces and nephews. A family celebration of life service will be held in Kansas. Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville, KS, www.shinklemortuary.com
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Aug. 11, 2019