Carla Myers Obituary
Carla June Bailey Myers, age 72 of Pleasant Hill formerly of Bucklin, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at John Knox Village in Lee's Summit.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Delaney Funeral Home in Bucklin with burial in the Masonic Cemetery in Bucklin. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to John Knox Village Hospice and mailed to 41 Locust Bucklin, MO 64631.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2019
