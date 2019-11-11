|
Carol Jean (Barnhill) Kearns, 83, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Kirksville Manor Care Center.
Born July 10, 1936 in Kirksville, Missouri, Carol was the daughter of the late Ira and Mary (Daharsh) Barnhill. On August 16, 1970 in Kirksville, Carol was united in marriage to Leon Oscar Kearns who preceded her in death on November 9, 2017. She was also preceded in death by a step-daughter, Jan Ponwith, five brothers and three sisters.
Carol is survived by her daughter Katie Jones (Daniel Densford) both of Kirksville, MO; step-son Scott Kearns of Kansas City, MO; one sister, Martha Barnhill of Kirksville, MO; three grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Missouri State Veteran's Cemetery in Jacksonville, Missouri with Pastor Terry Hunsaker officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville, and no public visitation will be held.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Nov. 11, 2019