Carolyn Ann Harding
Carolyn Ann Bagley Harding passed away to heaven at 84 on August 31st, 2019 after battling Alzheimer's for a number of years. She was preceded to heaven by her husband of 60 years, Jim Harding.
Carolyn was born at home in Browning, Missouri on September 23, 1934 to Edna Mae Harper Bagley and Chester Bagley. Carolyn had one brother, John Bagley (Mary) who survives. Carolyn spent her early life in Kirksville, Missouri where her father owned a loan company. She spent many happy Sundays with her grandparents and relatives in Purdin, Missouri. Carolyn graduated from Kirksville High School. She graduated from the University of Missouri in Columbia in three years with a degree in Business Administration. She would later receive a Masters in Business Administration from William Woods University in 1996 at the age of 62. Carolyn's first job was in St.Louis at the Federal Reserve Bank. She married her husband Jim in 1959. Carolyn quit working to raise her children for ten years. She then worked for Mark Twain Bank in St.Louis. She became a real estate salesperson and worked for Century 21 in Kirksville when the family moved there in 1974. After 15 years as a realtor, Carolyn also became a Real Estate broker, Stockbroker, Loan Processor, and Mortgage Officer. She also taught at various community colleges including Moberly Area Community College and William Woods University.
Carolyn won a variety of sales and leadership awards throughout her life. She was very active and a leader in her community including United Way Drive Chairperson, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce in Kirksville, National and Missouri Association of Realtors, Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, Altrusa Club, Toastmasters Club, Victim Support Services Board, and RSVP board. Carolyn was a member of the FUMC in Kirksville and sang in the choir for 52 years.
Carolyn was an avid walker and reader. She enjoyed going to plays, dancing, shopping, traveling, and playing board games and cards as well as spending time with her husband and family. She was a lifelong learner and loved meeting new people. She was a loyal friend and especially compassionate to those who were ill.
In addition to her brother, Carolyn is survived by her daughter Susan Elizabeth Harding Sells (Mark), son, John David Harding (Becky). Grandchildren include Ben Sells, Jacob Sells (Marida), Marybeth Sells, Caroline Harding Ritter (Evan), J.D. Harding, and Kate Harding.
Services for Carolyn will be held Friday, September 6th, at First United Methodist Church in Kirksville. A visitation for friends and family will be held from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with a memorial service following at 12:00 pm.
A private family burial will follow the services at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, Missouri.
She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Memorial Contributions may be made in her honor to the Salvation Army or The First United Methodist Church of Kirksville, Missouri.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Sept. 4, 2019