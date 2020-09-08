1/
Carrie Johnson
Carrie Gaston Bradley Johnson, 73, of Olean, Missouri, died Friday, September 4, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at a 1 PM Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Bucklin United Methodist Church with burial in the Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 AM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the ALS Foundation and these may be mailed to Delaney Funeral Home 41 Locust PO Box 82, Bucklin, Missouri 64631.

There will be a Celebration of Life – Sunday, September 13, 2020 Outside service at 1 PM with visitation following at

Faithbridge United Methodist Church

901 Highway 42

Osage Beach, MO 65065

Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Sep. 8, 2020.
