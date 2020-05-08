|
|
Carroll Paul McCloud, 85, passed away on April 26, 2020 in Fishtail, Montana. Carroll was born on August 21, 1934 in Missouri, the son of Paul and Helen McCloud. His siblings were Marvin McCloud, Ramah Douglas and Marilyn Jones.
On February 4, 1956 he married Diana Spencer and they were blessed with five children. They are Brenda (Larry) Smith, Melinda (Mart) Knapp, Ron (Ginger) McCloud. The were parted by the death of Diana on January 19, 2008. On May 17, 2011 Carroll married June Arnold and this union was blessed with five bonus children. The are Carole (John) Myers, Alan (Trudy) Arnold, Micheal Arnold, Cindy (Tim) Zupan, and Jill (Kurt) Oldson. They were married at the time of his death.
Carroll led a very blessed life and worked hard for it. A home body who loved to tell stories and tell his grandkids about fighting "grizzly bears." He took pride in his appearance and of what he had in his life. He always had his handkerchief on hand. Carroll had a passion for Automobiles of any kind and was a genius at tending to them. He spent his younger years with his first wife Diana, raising his family and working at the family business "McCloud Auto Service" with his dad and brother-in-law, Lavern Douglas. he could always be found putting around taking care of things no matter where he was. Carroll spent the last of his years with his "McBuddy" June. The went on adventures traveling around. He enjoyed going on drives in his VW bug and his dates to McDonalds. Always up for a cruise. In his life, he spent time going back and forth from Missouri and Wyoming, and finally settling down in Fishtail, Montana.
Carroll is preceded in death by his father, Paul (1971), his mother, Helen (1990), brother, Marvin (1951), sister, Marilyn (1994), first wife, Diana (2008), three brother-in-laws, Lavern Douglas, Richard "Dick" Jones, and Douglas Spencer, one sister-in-law, Peggy Spencer and his beloved best friend, Sami (2017).
Carroll is survived by his children, wife June, sister Ramah Douglas and bonus children, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Carroll's life will be held in the summer of 2020 with the date to be announced. Arrangements were taken care of by Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on May 8, 2020